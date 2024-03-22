4,716 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.