445,000 Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Acquired by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 445,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. Crescent Point Energy comprises about 2.4% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Crescent Point Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,585,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 387,650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,181,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,564,000 after acquiring an additional 216,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 110,526 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CPG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.77. 766,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

