3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 0.7% Higher

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.22 and last traded at $106.06. 879,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,986,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in 3M by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

