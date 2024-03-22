3,951 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. 6,984,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,954,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.