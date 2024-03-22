3,509 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after buying an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 825,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 174.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,520,000 after purchasing an additional 504,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 732,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. 199,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,357. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

