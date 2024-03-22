30,390 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.31.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

