26,743 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,393,000 after buying an additional 2,006,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.58.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

