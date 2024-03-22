1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,752,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

