1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,776,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,163,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,632,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,994,000 after acquiring an additional 473,961 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.92%.

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.