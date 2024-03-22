1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 9,299 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

ABBV stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $314.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.87 and its 200 day moving average is $156.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,154 shares of company stock valued at $64,513,791 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

