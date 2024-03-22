1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 3,550 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 28,091 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

