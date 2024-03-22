1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,984 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned about 0.17% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

