1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 276,071 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 913.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,071 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Virtu Financial worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

