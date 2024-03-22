1834 Investment Advisors Co. Makes New $211,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.