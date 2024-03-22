1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

