1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $58.07 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

