1834 Investment Advisors Co. Increases Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises about 1.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.05% of Coterra Energy worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

