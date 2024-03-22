1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $7.82 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,014 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $103.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average of $104.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

