1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 115.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $281.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.09. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

