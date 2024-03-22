1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $4.18 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $338.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.51 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

