1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNP opened at $248.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.88 and a 200-day moving average of $229.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

