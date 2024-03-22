1834 Investment Advisors Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 5.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $42,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

