1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.74 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.03.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

