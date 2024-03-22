1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 27,117 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

