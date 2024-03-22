17 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 693 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.52.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $651.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

