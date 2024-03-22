17 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $108.19 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average of $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.