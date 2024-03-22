17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $627,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

