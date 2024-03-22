17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,657 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $3,075,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 28,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $30,529,283.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 682,940,860 shares in the company, valued at $109,926,160,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $30,529,283.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 682,940,860 shares in the company, valued at $109,926,160,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,360,003 shares of company stock worth $873,224,477. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $160.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

