17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,362 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,672,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $287.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $213.93 and a 1-year high of $288.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

