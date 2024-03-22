17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $269.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.67 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.