17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $561.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.17.

Shares of LULU opened at $478.84 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.78 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

