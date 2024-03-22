17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOGL opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.61.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
