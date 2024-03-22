17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New $719,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 55.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.83. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,441. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.