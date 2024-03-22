17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Lennar makes up about 2.1% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $165.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.67 and a 200 day moving average of $135.28. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lennar from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

