17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,040,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Ecolab by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,837,000 after buying an additional 71,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4,721.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $228.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.18 and a 1-year high of $229.70.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.