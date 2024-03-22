17 Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,685 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $488.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $346.31 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

