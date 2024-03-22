17 Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWM opened at $207.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

