17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,600 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.