17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,163 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,163 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.4% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,332 shares of company stock worth $4,671,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $265.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day moving average is $230.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

