17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Corteva makes up 1.5% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corteva by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after buying an additional 68,593 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $2,783,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2,362.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 184,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 176,835 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 78.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $63.37.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

