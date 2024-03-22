17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 14,112.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 476,585 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,987 shares in the company, valued at $115,397,549.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,562 shares of company stock valued at $22,681,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.