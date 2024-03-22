111 (NASDAQ:YI) Posts Earnings Results

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $578.69 million during the quarter.

111 Stock Down 20.3 %

111 stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. 111 has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 111 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 111 by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 111 by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 111 by 221.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 111 during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 111

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

