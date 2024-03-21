ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

