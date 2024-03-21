ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.74. 1,284,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,054,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

