Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 2,115 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zscaler Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $197.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.99 and a 200-day moving average of $198.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -207.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.55.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
