Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $87,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

