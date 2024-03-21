YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

YPF stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

