X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.83

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 105850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 942,023 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,052,000 after buying an additional 360,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after acquiring an additional 646,401 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 613,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 204,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,315 shares in the last quarter.

About X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.