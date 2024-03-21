Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. Worthington Enterprises has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $67.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after acquiring an additional 78,141 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 110,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 37,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Worthington Enterprises
Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.
