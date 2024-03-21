Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.18

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 4617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.4465 per share. This is an increase from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

